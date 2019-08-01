Question: How do I submit a proposal to host an activity/fitness/seminar on the Unsung R&B cruise? Proposals must be submitted by using the following link: Click Here

***DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS IS NOVEMBER 30, 2019. REPLIES WILL BE SENT OUT NO LATER THAN MARCH 31, 2020.

Question: What is the name of the Cruise Ship?

Answer: The Carnival Pride®

Question: What are the dates for the cruise?

Answer: Embarking from Baltimore on Sunday, October 11, 2020 and returning on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Question: What are the ports of call?

Answer: Bermuda, Freeport (Bahamas)

Question: What is included in the Cruise rate?

Answer: The price includes your stateroom, entertainment, meals (except in specialty restaurants) and beverages (except soda and alcohol).

The cruise vacation price does not include cabin gratuities, government taxes and fees, shuttle service between the airport and pier, air transportation, shore excursions, telephone calls, Internet service, photographs, soda or alcoholic beverages, gratuities on drinks and in specialty restaurants, medical services, gift shop or souvenir purchases, beauty/barber/massage services and gambling/casino fees. Required cabin gratuities and government taxes and fees will be added to the invoice at the time of booking. The Unsung R&B Cruise is not operated as a charitable fundraiser; therefore, passengers are unlikely to have a charitable tax deduction and charitable contribution letters will not be issued.

Question: Is airfare included in the cost of the cruise?

Answer: No, airline tickets are purchased separately and are not included in the price of the cruise.

Question: Into which airport should I fly?

Answer: Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) is the choice airport for the 2020 Unsung R&B Cruise. As a reminder, transportation is not included. However, Super Shuttle is available at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) that you can schedule in advance. Please visit their website for more information (https://booking.supershuttle.com)

Question: When should I plan to arrive to and depart from for the cruise?

Answer: Arrival – Please plan to make your arrival on the date of sail no later than 12pm.

Departure- Due to potential weather issues, we recommend that you make flight reservations for after 1pm on the day of departure.

Question: Is transportation available from the airport to the pier? Do you need my flight itinerary?

Answer: Transportation to/from the airport is not part of the cruise package. However, Super Shuttle is available at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) that you can schedule in advance. Please visit their website for more information (https://booking.supershuttle.com).

Question: What types of payments will be accepted?

Answer: Credit cards (MasterCard, VISA, American Express, and Discover), personal check, cashier’s check, or money order. Full payment for the cruise package is due at the date of booking; however, the Call Center may allow passengers to make arrangements to make ratable monthly payments. If such installment terms are granted, full payment for the cruise package must be made by no later than Monday, August 31, 2020.

Question: What happens if I am not able to make the cruise once I have paid?

Answer: Troubles can occur when you least anticipate them, forcing you to cancel or interrupt your trip, lose your vacation investment, and incur unplanned expenses. We strongly encourage you to consider purchasing travel insurance to cover unexpected events, such as loss of income, medical emergencies for you or someone dear to you before and during the trip, a death in the family, natural disasters (hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, tornadoes, etc.), and other unforeseen events. In fairness to our passengers that purchase travel insurance, we strictly abide by this policy, regardless of personal circumstances or circumstances beyond your control that prevent or delay your participation. Travel insurance may be purchased from a national insurer such as Travel Guard (www.TravelGuard.com), an AIG company, or type “travel insurance” into an Internet search engine. Unsung R&B earns a nominal fee if you purchase travel insurance through Travel Guard. Insurers usually require the purchase of coverage to occur near the date of booking. Although some airlines offer travel insurance, please be aware that such insurance rarely covers more than just the airfare; you might still lose your investment in the cruise package. Seriously consider purchasing insurance from a travel insurance carrier, which usually covers the entire investment. Every year we have passengers that lose their investment because they “didn’t think it could happen to them” or thought there would be an exception for their circumstances.

Question: What is accepted as valid proof of citizenship for a United States citizen?

Answer: The requirements for the appropriate travel documents vary depending upon many factors unique to a passenger (including, but not limited to: the country that issued the passenger’s passport, the passenger’s country of residence, their status within the country of residence, and the requirements of the country they are entering). Therefore, it is each PASSENGER’s responsibility to determine the appropriate travel documents and to have them at embarkation and throughout the cruise. Please refer to Carnival Cruise Line’s requirements for travel documents at www.Carnival.com.

Passengers may need to leave the cruise early for personal reasons. Passengers with a valid and current passport fare better in emergency travel situations, particularly if trying to reenter the United States. If you must debark the ship in a foreign port of call, TSA will require you to have a passport to fly back to the States. The passport should be valid until at least April 30, 2021.

It is important that each PASSENGER’s travel documents and reservation contain the PASSENGER’S full legal name (the name must be the same on all documents). The travel documents must be on the PASSENGER’S person and readily accessible when boarding the ship. If the travel documents are in a PASSENGER’S luggage or have been accidentally left at home, the PASSENGER will be denied boarding and no refund will be issued. No PASSENGER will be permitted to board the ship without valid travel documentation.

Question: Can I get Internet access aboard the ship?

Answer: There is Internet aboard the ship. Internet access is billed at rates established by Carnival. You can visit their website for correct rate information.

Question: How are onboard purchases charged?

Answer: Carnival accepts VISA, MasterCard, Discover®, American Express, Diner’s, JCB (Japanese Credit Bureau), Carnival MasterCard with FunPoints®, VISA and MasterCard Prepaid Gift Card and cash for a deposit on your account.

Sail & Sign is Carnival’s on board cashless credit program, which allows you to charge all your services, gratuities and purchases during your cruise to your stateroom. All locations on board will accept your Sail & Sign card for payment; the casino will also accept cash. A credit card or cash deposit is needed to establish your personal on board account.

Question: What if I need to cancel my trip?

Answer: Knowing that unforeseen situations may present themselves to our guests, we do offer a procedure for canceling your cruise. We make a great commitment to bringing such a luxurious cruise to our guests and, therefore, the deposit of $500 per person is non-refundable regardless of circumstances. However, the balance of your cruise commitment is refundable at declining percentages the closer to the sailing date (refer to the chart below for specific percentages). In fairness to our passengers that purchase travel insurance, we strictly abide by the Transfer, Cancellation, and Refund Policy regardless of personal circumstances or circumstances beyond your control that prevent or delay your participation.