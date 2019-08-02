Transfer / Refund Cancellation Policy

Travel Insurance:

Troubles can occur when you least anticipate them, forcing you to cancel or interrupt your trip, lose your vacation investment, and incur unplanned expenses. We strongly encourage you to consider the purchase of travel insurance to cover unexpected events such as loss of income, medical emergencies for you or someone dear to you before and during the trip, a death in the family, natural disasters, and other unforeseen events. In fairness to our passengers that purchase travel insurance, we strictly abide by this Transfer, Cancellation, and Refund Policy regardless of personal circumstances or circumstances beyond your control that prevent or delay your participation. Travel insurance may be purchased from a national insurer such as TravelGuard ( http://www.TravelGuard.com ), an AIG company, or type “travel insurance” into a search engine. Unsung R&B Cruise earns a nominal fee if you purchase travel insurance through TravelGuard. Insurers usually require the purchase of coverage to occur near the date of booking. Some airlines offer travel insurance – please be aware that such insurance rarely covers more than just the airfare; you might still lose your investment in the cruise package. Seriously consider purchasing from a travel insurance carrier, which usually covers the entire investment. Every year we have passengers that lose their investment because they “didn’t think it could happen to them” or thought there would be an exception for their circumstances.

Transfers:

An owner may transfer a reservation to another person subject to the procedures in this paragraph and acceptance by Unsung R&B Cruise Call Center. All reservation transfers must be made no later than Wednesday, September 30, 2020. To initiate the transfer process, the owner of the reservation (“Transferor”) must contact the Unsung R&B Cruise Call Center to obtain a Transfer Form. The Transferor must complete the Transfer Form and provide the contact information for the Transferee. The Unsung R&B Cruise Call Center will contact the Transferee to complete a Transfer Acceptance Agreement and other required travel documents. A $100 transfer fee will be due at the time of transfer (the fee may be split in any manner between the Transferor and the Transferee). Transfers made without the Unsung R&B Cruise Call Center’s participation and authorization will not be manifested to the ship, and there will be no refund to the Owner/Transferor, except as strictly set forth in the Deposits, Cancellations, and Refunds section of this policy.

Cruise packages won as prizes in a promotion, contest, or sweepstakes are subject to the transfer rules of the specific promotion, contest, or sweepstakes. In most cases, the sale or transfer of the prize may be strictly prohibited or limited. Absent such prohibition or limitations, the cruise package may be transferred in accordance with the terms and conditions described herein.

Cancellations and Refunds:

Each owner is required to make at least a $500 [2] nonrefundable deposit at the time of reservation (suite deposits may be higher). If an owner cancels a reservation, amounts paid in excess of the deposit are refundable at the following rates:

Beginning Date Ending Date Refund Percentage 08/01/2019 04/30/2020 50% 05/01/2020 06/30/2020 35% 07/01/2020 07/31/2020 20% 08/01/2020 08/31/2020 10% After 08/31/2020 No Refund

[1] As a percentage of the balance remaining after the deduction of the non-refundable deposit.

[2] Deposits on suites may have been higher. The total deposit is non-refundable.

Changing Pricing Categories:

Prior to Boarding: If after booking a reservation, an owner or passenger decides to change the cabin price category, the price of the new cabin will be the higher of (i) the current pricing of the new cabin or (ii) the price of the current cabin on the reservation.

Aboard Ship: From time to time, issues aboard ship arise with a cabin for which a cabin change is necessitated by the circumstances or as desired by the passenger(s). For circumstances that necessitate a cabin change, as determined exclusively by the Unsung R&B Cruise and/or the cruise line Unsung R&B Cruise will make every attempt to relocate to a similar or better cabin, temporarily or permanently, at no additional cost to the passenger(s). Noisy cabins exist on every cruise ship and have been priced accordingly; therefore, a change of cabin due to noise is not a necessary cabin change. For cabin changes desired by the passenger(s), Unsung R&B Cruise will make accommodations as can be made, but only with the following understandings: (i) if additional cabins are desired, they will be at an increased cost as determined at the time of the move; (ii) if the owner of a cabin no longer wishes their invited guest(s) to be in their cabin, it is the owner’s responsibility to locate alternate accommodations at their cost or to give up their cabin to the invited guest and find other alternative accommodations themselves; and (iii) if the requested move is to a cabin of a higher category, the passenger(s) must be willing to pay the price differential.

Delinquencies:

A payment more than fifteen days past due will incur a late payment fee of $50.00. The Unsung R&B Cruise Call Center reserves the right to cancel any reservation if (i) the reservation is two or more payments delinquent, (ii) a payment has not been made in thirty days, or (iii) the required Reservation Documents have not been returned within ten (10) days of receipt. Should the Unsung R&B Cruise Call Center cancel the reservation, the terms of this Transfer, Cancellation, and Refund Policy will apply.

Returned checks:

Returned checks will incur a processing fee of $50.00 per check. If an owner or passenger has two returned checks during a twelve-month period, checks will no longer be accepted and an alternate method of payment must be provided.

Cabin mate cancellation:

The person booking the cabin is the owner and Primary Guest on the reservation and controls the reservation. If a cabin mate cancels, it is the responsibility of the remaining cabin mate(s) to locate a replacement, not that of the Unsung R&B Cruise. Should a cabin mate cancel, the Primary Guest and any remaining guests on the reservation, if applicable, are responsible for an appropriate price equivalent to the number of guests remaining in the cabin.