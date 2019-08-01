Getting on board the Unsung R&B Cruise is easier than you think! We’ve designed a pocket-friendly payment plan just for you!*

Hold your cabin with just a deposit of $500/person

Pay down the balance in monthly installments over time

Final payment isn’t due until August 31st

The sooner you book, the lower your payments will be…So lock in your cabin today!

Still have questions? Call our Customer Service Reps at 972-980-SAIL (7245)

Ready to lock in your cabin? Click here to book now!

See Cabin Descriptions

* The below prices are for the cabin only and gratuities and port fees will be added at checkout.

Cabin Category Cabin Description Cabin Location $ Per Pax Based on Occupancy

Interiors Value Priced Cabins Decks 1 and 4OV $2,000 $1,325 $995



Interior (Standard) Decks 5, 6, 7, and 8 $2,100 $1,400 $1050



Interior (Mid-Ship) Decks 4, 6, and 7 $2,200 $1,475 $1,100



Ocean View Ocean View (Mid-Ship) Deck 1 $2,400 $1,600 $1,200



Balconies Balcony (Obs View) Deck 5OV $2,650 $1,775 $1,325



Balcony (Standard) Deck 4, 5, and 6 $2,800 $1,875 $1,400



Balcony (Mid-Ship) Deck 4, 5, and 6 $2,900 $1,925 $1,450



Upper Balcony (Standard) Decks 7 and 8 $2,950 $1,975 $1,475



Upper Balcony (Mid-Ship) Decks 7 and 8 $3,000 $2,000 $1,500



Extended Balcony (Standard) Deck 5, 7, and 8 $3,100 $2,075 $1,550



Extended Balcony (Mid Ship) Deck 6, 7, and 8 $3,200 $2,125 $1,600



Aft-View Extended Balcony Deck 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 $3,300 $2,200 N/A



Premium Balcony Decks 5OV, 6, 7, and 8 $3,300 $2,200 $1,650



Suites Junior Suite Deck 4 $3,400 N/A N/A



Exec Suite Deck 5, 6, 7, and 8 $3,600 $2,400 $1,800



Panorama Suite Deck 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 $3,800 $2,525 N/A



Luxury Suite Deck 6 $4,750 $3,175 $2,375



Deposits are $1,500/pax

*OV: Some cabins in the category on the floor indicated have obstructed views.

Deposits are $500/pax unless otherwise noted.

Single occupancy deposit is $1,000.

Payments are based on equal monthly installments between date of booking and Monday, August 31, 2020, when all cabins must be paid in full.

Passengers are responsible for providing their own cabin mates.