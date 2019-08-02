Cabin Descriptions

Interiors

An Interior stateroom is the most affordable way to cruise, and Carnival Pride’s interiors are not just cozy, but are full of things you’d expect from any Carnival stateroom: a full private bathroom, Carnival Comfort Collection linens and more.

Available Features

Sleeps up to 4 guests

Room Size: Roomy

Connecting Rooms

Interior with Window (Obstructed View)

When is an Interior stateroom more than an Interior stateroom? When one comes with a floor-to-ceiling windows, letting sunlight stream into your stateroom. Your room will also feature even more space, a sky view through that window of yours, plus a seating area to enjoy it from. (Note that the view will be obstructed.)

Available Features

Sleeps up to 4 guests

Room Size: Roomier

Ocean View

Catch a glimpse of what’s going by from your Ocean View stateroom aboard Carnival Pride, where you’ll get views you won’t find anywhere on land. Don’t miss sunrise and sunset at sea —your comfy stateroom is the best way to experience these!

Available Features

Sleeps up to 4 guests

Room Size: Roomier

Balcony (obstructed view)

An Obstructed View Balcony stateroom on Carnival Pride provides all the indoor amenities of a Carnival stateroom, as well as some of the outdoor ones as well, including your own personal outdoor space that’s great for stretching out and relaxing.

Available Features

Sleeps up to 2 guests

Balcony

Room Size: Roomier

Balcony

Balcony staterooms were designed for maximum sea breeze and the most stunning views, so look to a balcony if you’re looking to cruise aboard Carnival Pride. Any time you’re in your room, you’re just steps away from your own personal outdoor oasis, featuring the sort of sea view you can also feel.

Available Features

Sleeps up to 4 guests

Balcony

Room Size: Roomier

Connecting Rooms

Extended Balcony

Extended Balcony staterooms feature a larger balcony with more lounge-around room, more kick-back space, and all the Carnival stateroom amenities: a full private bathroom, Carnival Comfort Collection linens and just-a-call-away 24-hour room service.

Available Features

Sleeps up to 4 guests

Balcony

Room Size: Roomier

Connecting Rooms

Premium Balcony

Step into a Premium Balcony stateroom aboard Carnival Pride and it’s easy to see exactly what you’re getting: one seriously spacious stateroom. It’s about more than just the room itself, you’ll find… step onto your oversized balcony and you’ll find that when there’s a sea breeze in your hair, there’s no limit to the relaxation you can have.

Available Features

Sleeps up to 4 guests

Balcony

Room Size: Roomier

Junior Suite

As you step into a Junior Suite aboard Carnival Pride, you can’t help but feel that you’re stepping into full-size luxury in a smaller package. Featuring a standard-size balcony, in a Carnival Pride Junior Suite you’ll find everything else there is to love about a suite, including VIP check-in, a walk-in closet… and even a tub for relaxing.

Available Features

Sleeps up to 2 guests

Balcony

Room Size: Roomiest

Executive Suite

A Carnival Pride suite is the ultimate way to cruise. With more space for stretching out indoors, plus a large balcony for kicking back outdoors, try an Ocean Suite to experience private, luxurious relaxation. Ocean Suites also include VIP check-in, walk-in closet and bathroom with tub.

Available Features

Sleeps up to 4 guests

Balcony

Room Size: Roomiest

Panorama Suite

Don’t get us wrong — a Carnival Pride Vista Suite stateroom is a lovely room with all the suite fixings. But the thing to see here is truly the view that your balcony affords you. A Vista Suite features a wraparound balcony that provides wide, stunning views when you’re outside, and a uniquely panoramic inside view thanks to a wall of windows that brings more of that outside inside.

Available Features

Sleeps up to 3 guests

Balcony

Room Size: Roomiest

Connecting Rooms

Luxury Suite

A Grand Suite aboard Carnival Pride features even more space than the standard suite — plenty of room in your room! This stateroom is loaded for an unparalleled experience: VIP check-in, a huge balcony, and even a convenient dressing area with vanity.

